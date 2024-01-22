Keep Believing In Tinubu’s Govt, CAN Tells Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday enjoined Nigerians not to lose hope because of the effects of the economic reforms undertaken by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The body also tasked President Tinubu to “continue on the path” he has embarked upon since assuming office nearly eight months ago, pledging its support for the regime.

“We see the effort he is making towards securing this nation. So we ask Nigerians… who seem to have lost hope to not lose hope, but to have patience and persevere,” the CAN President, Daniel Okoh, told State House Correspondents after he visited President Tinubu at the Council Chamber of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

The African Examiner writes that Monday’s meeting is the association’s first meeting with Tinubu since he became president in May 29, 2023.

At the end of the closed-door meeting with President Tinubu on Monday, the CAN leadership described the administration as “inclusive” adding that it had observed the composition of appointments he had made so far.

Okoh said: “Sincerely, what we found out is that the President is actually sensitive to all the challenges that we have. He’s aware, and we see him making very positive steps, even from the beginning of his administration.

“By the way he has made appointments so far, he has come with a great sense of inclusiveness. And Nigerians have a sense of belonging.

“I tell you that his pronouncements so far and his body language have increased the confidence of Nigerians and we believe that, given the chance, he will do a lot more. We are praying that the Lord will strengthen his hand to be able to do more and turn around the fortunes of this country.”

Okoh enjoined Nigerians to be patient as the challenges facing Nigeria goes back to previous administration.

He said: “We know that there are a lot of challenges. But what we tell our people is that this is just the beginning of this administration, and Nigeria is big.

“What we face now started many years back, and it will take a while to turn around these things.

“But the important thing is that there is an intentional step that the President has taken and is taking to reverse the trend of events, especially in the area of governance; we see it very clearly.

“The advice we have for the President is for him to continue on the path that he is now determined to follow.

“He is determined to run a government that is for all, an all-inclusive government, that listens to the people, just like he made a pledge to us that he will continue to listen to us and he has opened the channels for us that anything that we see or any concern that we have, we should always come back to let him know.

“So we believe that now we have a listening president. And we urge him to continue on that path. And to continue to always look out for those who mean well for this nation and put them to good use.”





