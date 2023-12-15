Keyamo Orders Sacked FAAN, NiMet, NCAA Bosses To Hand Over To Most Senior Officers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Aviation minister Festus Keyamo has ordered sacked directors of agencies in his ministry to hand over to the most senior officers.

He said this in a statement signed by the ministry’s spokesperson, Odutayo Oluseyi, on Thursday.

Mr Keyamo said the action was to effect reorganisation in the agencies under the ministry.

According to him, the directors of the affected agencies are the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET). Others are the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

“Following the change in leadership of the Aviation and Aerospace Development Agencies’ CEOs and MDs aimed to reposition the aviation industry and ensure safety and efficient air travel experience by Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu,” Mr Keyamo stated.

The aviation minister added, “I am directed to inform all directors of the following agencies that they have been relieved of their appointments forthwith and should hand over to the most senior officer in their various directorates with immediate effect.

“The directors of the affected agencies are as follows: FAAN, NiMet, NAMA, NCAA, and NSIB. I am also to inform all the agencies’ Board Secretaries and Legal Advisers that they are not affected by this directive.”

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu approved the suspension, removal, and replacement of various chief executive officers and heads of agencies of the aviation ministry.





