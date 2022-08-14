Kidnappers Abduct, Kill Mapoly Beauty Queen, Days After Crowning

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A student of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Happiness Odeh, has been killed allegedly by her abductors.

The deceased, who won the institution’s beauty contest on 3 August, was said to have been kidnapped on her way to Ipara, in Ode Remo on Tuesday evening.

Both the polytechnic’s management and the leadership of the students’ union confirmed the development on Saturday.

The body of Ms Odeh was said to have been found on Thursday in the bush on the road along Iperu Remo.

In a statement signed by the union’s President, Sodiq Ajani, and the Public Relations Officer, Joy Okolie, said, the deceased went missing along Iperu road on her way to a movie location.

The statement reads in part, “Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Students Union (MAPSU) announces the untimely death of Miss Happiness Odeh, a Mass Communication student of MAPOLY.

“Contrary to the rumours flying around, her death is not related to her status as the new Miss MAPOLY. She won the award on the 3rd of August and the movie location she attended has nothing to do with the beauty pageantry on campus.

“We commiserate with her family, friends and colleagues. May Almighty God grant us all the fortitude to bear this painful loss. Continue to rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the statement read.

The union President added that the body of the slain student had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.