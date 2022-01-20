2023: I’ll Soon Declare My Intention To Run – Yahaya Bello

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has stated that he will announce his interest to contest in the 2023 presidential election after the national convention of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Bello disclosed this on Wednesday during an interaction with journalists saying that youths and women including Nigerians in diaspora are urging him to run for president and build on the achievement of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are looking forward to the convention of our great party and by the grace of God, I will declare. But we must have a platform to run on and that is the All Progressives Congress. The party has been built solidly under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni. They have done a great job, we shall conclude the rest in our convention.

“By the mandate and calling of Nigerians, Nigerian youths and women and people all over the world that are calling me to run and build on the achievement of President Muhammadu Buhari. I will surely answer them immediately after our convention as the case may be.”