Killers Of Deborah Must Face Justice – British High Commissioner

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – British high commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has kicked against the killing of Deborah Samuel, a female student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto state.

African Examiner recalls that in the early hours of Thursday, Deborah was attacked by a mob because of a comment considered to be an insult to Prophet Mohammed.

A video of the late student being stoned and beaten with sticks was uploaded on social media, and the incident.

In a tweet on Friday, Laing stated that the authorities must make sure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to book.

“I condemn the murder of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, and urge the police and relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators of this horrific act are made to face justice in line with the law,” she wrote.

The Sokoto State police command said that it has arrested two suspects over their alleged involvement in the killing of the late student.