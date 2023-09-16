Reactions As Anambra Pastor Resigns Over Kumuyi’s Support of Tinubu Administration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on X formerly Twitter are reacting to the news report that a Deeper Life pastor, Ogueze Venitius Chinyerugo, who is the district pastor of Deeper Life Bible Church, 84, Nnobi Road, Nnewi, Anambra State, resigned on account of the apparent support of the general superintendent and head of the church, William Kumuyi, for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.



According to Daily Sun, Pastor Chinyereugo in a letter stated that the recent comments of Pastor Kumuyi buttress his point that the general overseer is supporting the administration of President Tinubu.

Chinyerugo stated: “I write this note with great burden, bearing in mind its far-reaching spiritual implications. “I feel that our father in the Lord and our general superintendent, Dr WF Kumuyi, have made a costly mistake and there is no way for me to effectively convey my mind to him than resigning as the pastor of the above district, effective from today, the 23rd of August, 2023 My decision was taken after watching the video, which I forwarded to you, where he advised Nigerians to support the government and the ministers, because, according to him, they will perform, especially going by their antecedents.

“Honestly, I was devastated and felt terrible, humiliated and disappointed after watching the clip. For the records, I became born-again on April 10, 1984, as an undergraduate under the Christian Union, and later in that year I joined Deeper Life, after months of searching for a church that reflects the Bible.



“Why not? I could not have left the world only to fool myself and surrender myself again to be deceived. I have not been disappointed since I joined the church. “God has so graciously used the pastor to mould my Christian life and, of course, the life of many others. He has also, by words and conduct, taught us to mind the kingdom business and to refrain from dabbling into political matters. He had exemplified this teaching for several decades by steering clear of political controversies, until lately.



“Most debilitating was his visit in 2019 to the President of Nigeria then, Muhammadu Buhari, at a time when Nigerians, Christians, pagans, Muslims and atheists, were wishing and praying for him to exit. While Nigerians with their short memories are trying to forget that visit blunder to such an insensitive leader, a tribal and religious bigot, our pastor has committed another terrible blunder.

“He has recommended this present administration, in which every detail about the administration is antithetical to the pastors’s preaching. And this is while the presidency is still subject to national and international judicial contests. As a mathematician, I wonder what mathematical principle he used to arrive at that conclusion because my elementary arithmetic taught me that zero multiplied by one trillion amounts to zero. So, on what moral principle would this administration fight corruption? On the past performances and quality of the ministers, I wonder if our pastor knows about Isa Bagudu and many of the former governors.



“Sir, if I do not remove the speck in my very own eyes, then I will be one of the hordes of hypocrites marauding everywhere in Nigeria. I am one of those who vehemently criticise members of Catholic, Anglican and some other Pentecostal churches for not drawing the attention of their own leaders when they go wrong, hence my decision to resign. I am particularly let down by the demeaning comments in the social media space, and, unlike usual, I am silenced to defend him because the comments are correct! He has given the enemies of the Lord the opportunity they are looking for to talk down on him and, by extension, the church.”

This development has sparked social media reactions on X, formerly Twitter, The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below as seen on X.

@KennyNuga writes: “Just bcos Peter OBI lost Election. Buhari lost elections 3 times and Heaven didn’t fall. Obasanjo was in Jail for over 4 years before becoming a President . Atiku has been contesting elections since 1993 and Adamawa people are not fighting other tribes bcos of that . so, what is the problem of the SE-People gangan.’

@lovetrisha630 writes: “The comments by this revered pastor at such a critical time as this really makes one to question ones faith and the solidity and INTERGRITY of ones religious affiliations.”

@Best_Edeki writes: “This pastor said my mind. I do brag about Deeper Life everywhere when I see some things being done in some Christian denominations. I will boastfully say such can never happen in Deeper Life without timely correction only to be see that video. I was let down. It is well.”



@Isaac729 writes: “Romans 13 1 Everyone must submit himself to the governing authorities, for there is no authority except that which God has established. The authorities that exist have been established by God. Pastor Kumuyi is following the bible.”

@PO_GrassRootM writes: “All through the election campaigns, he maintained a glorious and dignified silence, and we members of the church earned respect for that. I wonder about the need for this comment at this point in time.”

@realTobiAkinbo writes: “It’s worth resigning.. Pastor Kumuyi is no longer serving God of justice.”

@LEVERAGERS writes: “May God elevated Pastor Chinyerugo for speaking truth to the ears of bias Kumuyi.”

@OpubaVincent writes: “You will see nothing wrong with that and never considered such utterances as political. But his comments is about Tinubu and not about Peter Obi, hence the extent of his crime here. This is what I meant by sentiment. Sometimes, some of you from the SE make others from other.”

@Obidike: “One thing I know about Pastor Kumuyi is he does not play politics but he believes that if God had not permitted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed to be in that seat he wouldn’t have been there. If it were, Peter Obi Pastor Kumuyi would still support him. Pastor Kumuyi is a true man of God.”

@Fay_FayLp writes: “Resigning is a wrong step to take. He should have changed the name of the church and continue the work of God. Because his resignation will affect some new converts. Writing from experience, I know someone who doesn’t go to church again for over 6yrs, becos his pastor resigned.”

@oladapoAkinrinm writes: “Unfortunately the District Pastor needs to re-read his Bible and refer to 1 Corinthians as the Bible asks us to support Government of the day for is God that put him there. It is too early to judge him. Buhari’s govt ruined Nigeria. To rebuild takes time and is with pains.”

@emmytony4real writes: “I hope that after all we realize He is human, and humanity is frail. Let’s learn to forgive wherever we are hurt. His good cannot be evil spoken of because of one mistake. May God continue 5ongelp our Father’s.”

@SuperKi27514842 writes: “This Pastor needs to think and pray again about his decision. Is he saying, by his action, that Pastor Kumuyi should have said that the government will not work? Which one is better to heal on Sunday or curse? To bless leaders or criticise them? Think again, Pastor.”

@MrEpikaizo writes: “I disagree with this said Pastor. Whatever he feels about his Pastor (G.O) or what he said about the current administration, the way he’s gone about it is completely out of place.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



