King Charles Welcomes S.Africa’s Ramaphosa For First State Visit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – King Charles will host his first state visit since his accession to the British throne when he welcomes South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

Charles, 74, has played a leading role in many of the recent official visits by the 112 foreign heads of state during the record-breaking seven decades on the throne of his mother Queen Elizabeth, but will roll out the traditional pomp and ceremony for the first time in his own reign.

The last state visit hosted by Elizabeth was that by former U.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania in 2019.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday, Nov. 9 visited the British monarch, King Charles, at Buckingham Palace.

However, no details have been provided yet of what the two leaders discussed.