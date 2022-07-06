Kuje Attack: I’m Disappointed With Intelligence System -Buhari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday expressed disappointment with the intelligence system in the attack at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje by terrorists

A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said the President spent about 30 minutes at the Custodial Centre.

After inspecting some of the points impacted by the attack, Buhari spoke to newsmen, expressing disappointment with the intelligence system (and utilization).

“I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it?”, Buhari asked.

Buhari, who, like most Nigerians was shocked by both the scale and audacity of the attack queried: “How did the defences at the prison fail to prevent the attack?

How many inmates were in the facility? How many of them can you account for? How many personnel did you have on duty? How many of them were armed? Were there guards on the watchtower? What did they do? Does the CCTV work?” Question after question.

The President has demanded a comprehensive report on the incident.

The statement further said as soon as Buhari arrived, he was briefed about the attack by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Mohammad Lamido Belgore and the Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, showing him the bombed-out section used to access first, and the records office which was set on fire, adding that the invaders thereafter launched an attack on all cells in which Boko Haram terrorists were held.

The President was apprised that, at the end of it, none of the 63 terrorists are accounted for, but it was emphasized that records are not lost because they have been backed up.

Buhari was also informed that the security forces have recaptured 350 of the escapees while about 450 others are still unaccounted for, and that rapid work is under way to recapture the rest.

The President was accompanied by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.