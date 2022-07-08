Kuje Prison Attack: FG Begins Probe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has initiated full scale investigation into the circumstances that led to Tuesday’s attack on the Kuje Prisons by members of Boko Haram in which over 600 prisoners were released.

Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this while briefing State House Correspondent at the end of the National Security Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He said, “ The investigations have already commenced. What I said is that Mr. President has given clear directive to service chiefs to ensure that what happened in Kuje does not re-occur”

“The security agencies are investigating to find out the immediate and remote causes of what happened, how it happened, whether there is any cause for taking punitive measures against who is supposed to be…these things will be determined by the outcome of the investigations, which I believe will very soon.

On whether there was timeline for the investigation, Dingyadi explained that the outcome of the investigation would be as soon possible, saying, “you see we have raised this issue at the meeting. And we know Nigerians are eager to know the actions that are going to be taken. But you see some of these things are security issues, we do not need to give out the details of what we are going to do. But we will just assure Nigerians that we’re on top of the situation. And we will be doing it the needful”

“I want to assure you that all those who are supposed to play a role in ensuring that the attack is neutralized did the best that they could to neutralize it. I think what helped them was the number of people they came with and the superior weapons that they came with. And because nobody anticipated it, the few people who are there guarding the place could not withstand the number that they came with. I think that was what happened”, the minister said.

Dingyadi, who disclosed that some of the attackers were killed, however said he cannot give the number of the attackers that were killed.

“ Some of them have been killed but I can’t give you the number and I don’t know the number because like they use to do, whenever one of them is killed, they take away and you cannot know the number of people who have been killed but definitely quite a number of them were killed and many of them runway with bullet wounds”, he added.