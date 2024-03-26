Kwam 1 Speaks On Alleged Slaving Of Ayankunle, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yoruba Fuji singer, Wasiu Ayinde, better known as KWAM or K1 De Ultimate, has responded to the allegations by some of his band members who alleged that the musician enslaved them.

The African Examiner recalls that former band member, Ayankunle Ayanlowo, in an interview had accused Kwam 1 of staff slaving him and some other staff.

Ayankunle alleged that he was mal treated by Kwam 1 and their relationship can be likened to that of a master and a slave.

According to him, KWAM1 would confiscate their passports when they travelled and he narrated an incident where he was instructed to return home instead of going to seek medical attention.

Responding, K1 speaking in an interview with GoldMyne TV on Sunday stated that Ayankunle and the other members were mischievous and intended to dent his image in their statements.

Responding to the allegation, KWAM1 stated that Ayankunle, complaining of his passport being withheld, ran away from the band while they were on a tour in England and since then had had his travel documents confiscated by the British authorities for overstaying beyond the return date on the visa.

He said: “Ayankunle and two others ran away from the band in England with their passports. And we returned to Nigeria. That was in the 90s. After he ran away, information reaching us indicated that in the course of him overstaying, he gave his passport to someone to come and present it at the British embassy. As of that time, they were not stamping visas on passport leaflets. The person successfully had his details changed to his while he maintained Ayankunle’s passport.

“On scrutiny, the embassy detected and withheld the passport. Ayankunle’s passport is at the British High Commission. This is someone who can barely read or write, and I facilitated a passport for him. I’m not the one who collected his passport. He has run away with it. How come the same passport is with me?”

The singer also spoke about Ismaila Olubade, another banned member, who also accused him of withholding his passport and leaving them in America to go to his ex-wife in London, after which Demola Oyefeso bought them tickets to return to Nigeria.

Kwam 1 said: “Is it possible for them to return to Nigeria without their passports? Of course, they all have their passports. If I had withheld their passports, Immigration or Customs would have questioned what I was doing with such a number of passports.

“When I saw that their problems were becoming too much for me, I disbanded them and then regrouped again with new members. After them, another set of people has run away. It’s a common thing with band members.”

Speaking on allegation of enslaving his staff, Kwam 1 stated that he never treated anyone unjustly as he have always paid a listening ear to them.