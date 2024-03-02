Labour Not After Your Job, NLC Replies Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Labour Congress has asked President Bola Tinubu to focus on governance rather than politicking, adding that it was not after the President’s job.

This came less than 24 hours after Tinubu blasted the NLC for embarking on a protest nine months into his administration, terming it unfair and unacceptable.

Tinubu, on Thursday, at the unveiling of the Lagos Red Rail Line project, lashed out at the labour leaders, saying they were not the only voices of Nigerians.

He asked labour leaders who wanted to participate in the electoral process to wait till 2027.

Responding to Tinubu in a statement on Friday, the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, stated that the President’s remarks were ‘profoundly at variance with the struggle faced by ordinary Nigerians under existing policies’.

Ajaero stated that President Tinubu’s insinuation that Labour lacked the moral ground to challenge his administration barely nine months into office was deeply troubling.

He added that Tinubu’s focus on partisan issues and the distant 2027 election cycle, rather than the urgent needs of the populace, further underscored a disconnect from the realities faced by Nigerians daily.

Ajaero said, “It is regrettable that the President seems oblivious to the profound hardships endured by millions of Nigerians. The pervasive hunger, unemployment, insecurity and escalating costs of necessities such as food and healthcare demand immediate attention and decisive action. Instead of addressing these pressing concerns, President Tinubu appears preoccupied with political calculations and future electoral prospects.

“The NLC wishes to emphasise that our primary objective is not to vie for political positions, including that of the President. Rather, our sole focus is on advocating effective governance that prioritises the welfare and security of all Nigerians.

“We urge President Tinubu to redirect his efforts towards fulfilling this fundamental duty of public office, rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

“It is imperative that we refocus our collective energy on addressing the substantive issues that have been the subject of engagement between Labour and the government since June 2023. These include critical matters such as wage increases, social welfare programs, infrastructure development, and the revitalisation of key sectors such as education and healthcare.