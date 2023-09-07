Lagos Assembly Rejects Two Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner-Nominees, Confirms 15

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed 15 out of the second batch of 18 commissioner-nominees recently sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Assembly also rejected two of the commissioner-nominees sent by the governor.

The confirmation and rejection happened after the Chief Whip and Chairman of the screening committee, Mojeed Fatai, laid a report of the exercise before the House.

At a sitting presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers rejected the nomination of Olalere Odusote and Samuel Egube.

The House resolved to step down the confirmation of Sule Akibu for another legislative day.

Obasa, commended the committee saying the members did a thorough job screening the nominees. His position was supported by the lawmakers present at plenary.

Those confirmed include:

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen

Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi

Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi

Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola

Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem

Mrs. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe

Mrs. Bolaji Cécilia Dada

Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare

Mr. Olugbenga Omotosho

Mr. Mosopefoluwa George

Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi

Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola

Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



