Lagos Assembly Speaker Urges Colleagues To Leave Lasting Legacies

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has challenged his colleagues to remain committed to their legislative duties, ensuring they leave lasting legacies for future generations.

He made this call at a three-day budget retreat in Abeokuta, Ogun State, where lawmakers and staff gathered to discuss effective service delivery in Lagos State.

Obasa emphasised the importance of dedication and loyalty, advising against prioritising personal interests.

“Remove sentiments and self-benefits from your duties.

“When you prioritise self-benefit, you fail. Do your job effectively, and you’ll earn respect from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs)”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the retreat, themed ‘Optimising the legislature’s power of the Purse,’ aimed to improve laws and oversight functions.

Obasa stressed the significance of responsible committee assignments and transparent reporting.

“All committee reports must be presented on the House floor to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Recently, the Lagos Assembly approved the N2.267 trillion 2024 budget, representing 58 per cent capital expenditure and 42 per cent recurrent expenditure.

“This development underscores the Assembly’s focus on effective governance and service delivery.”

In his opening remarks, Clerk and Head of Service Mr Olalekan Onafeko. described the retreat as an opportunity to gain insights into the state’s budget.

He said with the Assembly’s commitment to transparency and accountability, Lagos State was poised for continued growth and development.(NAN)