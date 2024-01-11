Lagos Govt Gives Conditions To Reinstall Lekki Gates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government says all gates removed from the Lekki area are intact and will be returned to the various zones of the residents association immediately after an amicable agreement is reached on modalities for re-installing the gates.

Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Tuesday, said part of the agreement must include a proviso that the gates cannot be shut before midnight and must have personnel manning them to ensure seamless entry and exit for all residents.

He said part of what informed the decision to remove all the gates was to avoid a situation where the state would be accused of cherry-picking streets that had their gates pulled down.

Wahab spoke at the stakeholders’ meeting with members of the Lekki Residents Association alongside his transport counterpart, Oluwaseun Oshiyemi, in the Alausa area of the state.

He said it was a very painful decision which had to be taken because the state government had the responsibility to regulate operations at Lekki 1 which is a government scheme.





