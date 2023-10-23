Lagos Govt Shuts Alaba International Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has sealed the Alaba International Market over poor waste disposal practices among others.

This is according to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment Tokunbo Wahab who tweeted this early Monday.

“Alaba International Market, Ojo has been sealed up for poor waste disposal practices, failure to pay their waste bills, and gross environmental sanitation offences,” he wrote on X.

More to follow….





