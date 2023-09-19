Lagos Govt Visits Mohbad’s Family, Vows To Support Child’s Upbringing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has visited the family of the singer mohbad house and promised to support his child’s upbringin

.Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said this on his X account on Tuesday, saying the delegation was led by his deputy and other government officials.

Today I sent a delegation led by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat @drobafemihamzat, alongside my Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Commissioner for Youth, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende @bolajiogunlende, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso @gbenga_omo,… pic.twitter.com/n4SVcYr0k5

“Today I sent a delegation led by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat @drobafemihamzat, alongside my Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Commissioner for Youth, Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende @bolajiogunlende, Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso @gbenga_omo, and Special Adviser on Tourism, Mr. Idris Aregbe on a condolence visit to the mother of Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji Aloba aka MOHBAD,” he wrote.

“@drobafemihamzat reaffirmed our commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation for Mohbad. I also want to reiterate that we are indeed on top of the situation.

“He also assured the family of our support towards the upbringing and welfare of his son, Liam Imole Aloba. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Please, let’s allow the police and DSS do their jobs, and update us as the investigation is ongoing. Let us come together as a community to support one another during this difficult period.”

Earlier, Governor Sanwo-Olu had mourned the singer and invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the probe into the star’s death.

“I would like to assure everyone that I am not oblivious to the sad passing of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Imole Aloba (Mohbad). We have been closely working behind the scenes with relevant authorities, and keenly following the ongoing investigations,” he wrote on his X handle Tuesday.

“However, in order to boost the investigations, I have invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth.

“I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.”





