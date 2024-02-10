Lagos Warns Against Driving Without Visible Number Plates, Says Vehicles Risk Impoundment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has warned drivers against plying the roads without proper number plates or using covered ones, saying they that they stand the risk of having their vehicles impounded.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, issued the warning in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

According to the statement signed by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, the state government is determined to enhance security and enforce traffic regulations.

Osiyemi said that motorists involved in such acts are violating sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law, (TSRL 2018).

“Such actions not only breach traffic laws but also pose a significant threat to public safety and security.

“Driving without visible number plates hampers law enforcement efforts and complicates the identification of vehicles involved in criminal activities,” the commissioner said.

Noting that it was necessary for motorists to prominently display valid, unobstructed number plates in adherence to TSRL 2018, Osiyemi said that non-compliance would attract strict penalties, including fines and potential vehicle impoundment.

The commissioner also referenced Section 16 of the TSRL 2018, reiterating that a person who drives a vehicle that is not registered or has not affixed an identification mark in the prescribed manner, commits an offence.

He also urged motorists on voluntary compliance and adherence to the state’s traffic rules and regulations.





