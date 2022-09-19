Lagosians Stranded As Students Block Lagos Airport To Protest ASUU Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has blocked roads connecting to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos to express their unhappiness with the ongoing ASUU strike.

African Examiner recalls that the students had earlier threatened to block the Lagos airport to protest against the strike. They however carried out their threat as they defied the heavy downpour on Monday and caused gridlock in the Ikeja axis of the state.

This development caused many Lagosians who were going to work to be stranded. However, officials of the officers of the Lagos State Police Command, RRS operatives, Lagos Airport Police Command are on the ground to manage the situation.

It could be recalled that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had been on strike since Monday, February 14, 2022.