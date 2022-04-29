LASG Demolishes Shops Under Burnt Apongbon Bridge

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government (LASG) on Friday demolished shops and other structures constructed under the burnt Apongbon Bridge on Lagos Island.

African Examiner reports that the Apongbon Bridge was razed by fire on March 23 due to activities of the traders, leading the Federal and the Lagos State Governments to issue a seven-day eviction notice to the traders with shops under the bridge.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had, on March 27, given the traders a three-day ultimatum to vacate or risk demolition of their shops.

African Examiner reports that as early as 9.00 a.m. on Friday, April 29, the Lagos State Taskforce had moved to the site with their bulldozers, and began demolishing the shops.

Security officials could be seen assembled at the foot of the burnt bridge in their patrol vehicles, monitoring the demolition of the shops and other structures.

Other shop owners and traders in the shops across the road from the bridge were not allowed to open for business.

Also, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) personnel were on ground to clear the rubble from the demolished structures into their waiting vans.