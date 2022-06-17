2023: Reps Candidate Ilo, Raises Alarm Over Plot By APC Chieftains In Enugu To Unlawfully Substitute His Name

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ace broadcaster, and House of Representatives Candidate for Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River Federal Constituency of Enugu State, under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress APC Prince VinMatin Obiora Ilo, has accused Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa, and National Vice Chairman, (South), Chief Emma Enukwu, of plotting to unlawfully substitute his name as the party’s flag bearer.

African Examiner, recalled that Agballa had recently claimed that the primary election that produced Ilo was characterized by alleged irregularities, a claim that was swiftly dismissed by the electoral Committee that conducted the exercise.

Ilo, a former Special Adviser (SPA) to Ex- governor of Enugu State, Bar. Sullivan Chime on Media, said that on the 27th of May 2022, ,”i emerged Candidate of the party for Aninri/ Awgu/ Oji-River Federal Constituency for the 2023 General election .

The media icon, and former Senior Editorial Staff of African Independent Television AIT/Ray Power FM station in a statement addressed to members of the federal Constituency which was made available to African Examiner in Enugu , noted that there was a primary election on the 27th of May, 2022 which he polled 134 votes to defeat his opponents who recorded 52 votes.

“The Enugu State House of Representatives HOR Election Appeal Committee headed by His Excellency, Ben Etiaba upheld my election on 27th May, 2022 as APC candidate for Aninri/ Awgu/ Oji River Federal Constituency.

“My election was endorsed by the House of Representatives Primary Election Panel for Enugu State and supported by an affidavit deposed to by the Chairman of the panel Hon. Leonard Ikechukwu Ekwensi, at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

” INEC, DSS and Nigeria Police witnessed the election and their official reports acknowledged my election as the APC candidate.

“However, Emma Enukwu and Ugochukwu Agballa using their position in the party want to steal the mandate the people of Greater Awgu gave me and sell it to members of the PDP, their pay masters.

“Since their efforts to cancel the election and order a rerun against our constitution failed, they have resorted to blackmail and use of raw power.

“Emma Enukwu told me to my face on Thursday 2nd of May, 2022 when I went to see him in his office at APC National Secretariat, that they were negotiating with Ben Alukwu and Toby Okechukwu (card carrying members of the PDP and had participated in the PDP primaries) to take my House of Representatives ticket because I was not part of their structure.

According to them “I fought them over Ugo Agballa’s Chairmanship” and this was pay- back time.

“He also told me that they were using Mrs. Clair Ilo to hold the position pending the substitution window since Mrs Ilo had been made to sign a withdrawal form.

“When I reminded Mr Enukwu that I won the primary election, he told me that if I liked I can win the election 100 times and 100 times they will ensure I won’t be the candidate.

“Almost every leader of our party at our National Secretariat in Abuja has appealed to Emma Enukwu and Ugochukwu Agballa to allow my election to stand, having been duly elected but they have refused.

“Rather, Emma Enukwu and Ugo Agballa, have continued to spread falsehood everywhere about me, but because people all over Nigeria know me and my pedigree, they have not succeeded.

“They lied that in 2019 I did not campaign, but videos of the great campaign we ran in 2019 is all over the Internet so, they failed woefully in their falsehood.

“For the records we visited the 41 wards of Greater Awgu more than twice during that campaign and ended our campaign in grand style in Adu Achi, in the biggest APC rally of 2019 that was only surpassed by the Buhari rally at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

“Our billboards and branded buses were everywhere in Greater Awgu and no one marketed APC as much as we did. After the election most of the buses were silently donated to APC members.

“I have laboriously gone through the constitution of our party and I have discovered that neither Enukwu nor Agballa has the powers they arrogate to themselves.

“As a loyal party man I am doing everything to ensure that this abuse of power and brigandage by leaders of our party in Enugu State is addressed within the party, because I believe that only a united APC can win elections in Enugu State.

He however, called on the Enugu state gubernatorial candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji and all well- meaning leaders of APC, to intervene and end the alleged abuse of power and injustice by the two Chieftains of the APC.

“Their latest drama is refusal to give me the INEC form meant for the elected candidates of the party and their boast that they will sack me from the party.

“They are wasting their time, they can only bring distraction but they can never take our mandate. Let’s remain patient and law abiding.

“Let me reassure our teaming supporters that the mandate they gave me is still intact and I am still the authentic candidate of the APC for Aninri/ Awgu/ Oji-River Federal Constituency and by the grace of God, the next Member, that will represent the good people of Greater Awgu in the House of Representatives in Abuja.