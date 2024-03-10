Law Professor, Ezeilo Condmens Kidnapping Of Kaduna School Pupils, Borno IDP Females

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human rights crusader, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN), professor Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has condemned in strong terms the recent attacks and adoption of over 200 puplis and teachers of Government Secondary School and LEA primary school at Kuriga, Kaduna State, as well as over 100 female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ngala, IDP Camp in Borno state by terrorists.

The Kaduna incidents took place onThursday, when bandits in their numbers invaded the schools, and has triggered national outrage and condemnation.

The law professor and former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Enugu state, South East Nigeria, while reacting to the ugly developments in a statement she personally signed and made available to African Examiner weekend in Enugu, expressed concern over the sad and barbaric act.

Professor Ezeilo, in the statement she Titlled: “Terrorists struck yet again! When Will this insecurity end? regretted that

“While still grieving the abduction of some yet-to-be-rescued Chibok girls in 2014, 10 years later, yet another colossal kidnapping of over 100 female Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Ngala, IDP Camp in Borno state by terrorists has been recorded.

She noted that “this reportedly happened on Sunday, 3rd March 2024. I hope the government will swiftly rescue them. My prayers are with the family and people of Borno state who have witnessed these unprecedented terrorist attacks since the Boko Haram insurgency.

Meanwhile, Jama’atu Nasril Islam, Amnesty International, the Parent Teacher Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, and the House of Representatives have all condemned the attack and asked the government to rescue the victims immediately.