Lekki Shooting: Nigerians Berate Lai Mohammed, NBC Over CNN Reports

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The investigative reports conducted by popular American television, CNN, concerning the shooting in Lekki toll gate has sparked reactions on social media.

African Examiner recalls that the Lagos State government has denied sending soldiers to crack down on #EndSARS protesters in Lagos but the Nigerian Army had stated that they came under the invitation of the state government.

Initially, the Nigerian Army had even denied even been at the scene of the shooting.

However, at the Lagos State panel set up to probe the shooting incident and the extra-judicial killings of the disbanded Special Anti – Robbery Squad (SARS), Brigadier General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo, 81 Division Nigeria Army of the Nigerian Army, disclosed that the soldiers fired blank bullets in the air to disperse the crowd and did not shoot at the protesters.

However, according to the CNN documentary, soldiers actually shot live bullets at the protesters.

CNN stated: “Evidence of bullet casings from the scene match those used by the Nigerian army when shooting live rounds, according to current and former Nigerian military officials. Verified video footage – using timestamps and data from the video files – shows soldiers who appear to be shooting in the direction of protesters. And accounts from eyewitnesses establish that after the army withdrew, a second round of shooting happened later in the evening.”

According to CNN, the bullet casings at the scene of the shooting matches with those used by the army and experts reveals that the shape of the bullet casings are used for live rounds, which further contradicts the army’s claim they fired blanks.

CNN also disclosed that the bullets from Lekki are from Serbia and documents proves that Nigeria purchased weaponry from Serbia almost every year between 2005 and 2016.

CNN further reveals that according to multiple eyewitnesses, after the army left the scene, the police including the disbanded SARS police unit took over and many families are still searching for their missing loved ones and many are still apprehensive that they are being scapegoated by the Nigerian government for involving in the protest.

This development has sparked social media reactions as many took to the micro-blogging platform to berate the Minister of Culture and Information, Lai Mohammed for imposing fines on Nigerian televisions for carrying out the similar reports.

African Examiner writes that Arise Television, Channels Television and AIT were fined by the NBC for airing some footages which according to the commission was “inappropriate”.

Reacting to this and in view of the recent documentary, some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to berate the minister.

African Examiner captures some of them below:

Auay Jokesomefun@Sunday_Akinjide writes: “Lai Mohammed and NBC crew on their way to sanction CNN.”

ANON@yabadooooo writes: “Lai Mohammed realising he can’t send DSS to Atlanta to lock up CNN’s office.”

Oyindamola@dammiedammie35 writes: “@ImohUmoren Lai Mohammed thinking of how he’ll convince NBC to shut down and ban CNN.”

ONI TEMITOPE@Iam_Slicky writes: “So, will Lai Mohammed say this one too is photoshopped.”

Makinwa ‘Dust’@Mahks55 writes: “It would fascinate me to be in the same room with Lai Mohammed and Gen. John Enenche watching that @CNNAfrica report.”

DUBEM@Dubem_CJN writes: “If you think you’ve seen & heard it all from this Nigerian govt, wait until this evening or tomorrow to hear the Lai Mohammed & his goons will come up with in defense of their stupidity despite indictive evidences from a top media house like CNN, like they did with Arise TV & PM.”

HCF@Victor_Alaketu writes: “The CNN report has exonerated us from Lai Mohammed and Desmond Ediott claims of bad social media.”

#EndSARS Mind ‘n’ Pen@MindnPen writes: “I am waiting to hear Lai Mohammed side of the story. Lies pro max. Maybe Sanwo-Olu would do his generation a favour by doing the needful. Resign and go into extinction. It’s like CBN is working underground to freeze the CNN staffs’ account.”

#OurFavOnlineDoc@DrOlufunmilayo writes: “The Nigerian Army said they were never at Lekki- only to come back and say they were. Jide Sanwo-olu said nobody died- only to later admit to CNN about 2deaths. Just so we are clear now: The Nigerian Govt is the biggest headquarters of lies, dishonesty and fake news in Nigeria.”

Pablo Noser #EndSars@pablobignose writes: “NBC thinking of how to sanction CNN for exposing the Nigerian Army. Lai Mohammed.”

