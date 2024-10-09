LG Polls: Law Professor Decries Widespread Election Rigging In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As the issue of vote buying and selling is being used in rigging elections in Nigeria continues unabated, including the recent local government areas polls held in parts of the country, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and law professor, Ngozi Ezeilo, had decried the development, saying “it’s a major problem for the nation’s democracy’.

Our correspondent writes that virtually all the recent council area elections held in various states of Nigeria were characterized by alleged massive manipulation by the ruling party in such states.

In a statement she personally signed and made available to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, Professor Ezeilo, who is a former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Enugu state, condemned in its entirety such electoral fraud in the country.

According to her, such actions have remained a serious barrier to the growth of the nation’s democracy.

She further posited that “the severe and widespread issue of ballot rigging is a major problem for Nigeria’s democracy”

“The recent incident in Benue during the local government area polls, where even the police praised the culprits, is a clear example of undemocratic behaviour” she stated.

“It’s shameful for the nation! We need a significant change in attitudes towards election rigging, vote buying, and selling. These actions are both morally wrong and illegal” she declared.