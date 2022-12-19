Lionel Messi Breaks Silence On Retirement Plans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An inspired Lionel Messi capped a remarkable World Cup campaign with a final victory over reigning champions France in their World Cup final matchup on Sunday evening.

Going head-to-head against an equally-impressive France in the final, the Argentines came out victors on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 game which included a Messi brace and a Kylian Mbappe hattrick.

The South-Americans’ victory reopened discussions on the possible future of Lionel Messi, particularly with the international team. Going into the game, fans and pundits alike had speculated that Sunday’s final vs France would be the last game in white and blue for the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner.

However, following an incredible win, Messi confirmed his intentions to continue with the Argentine national team.

“No, I’m not retiring from the national team. I want to keep playing as a World Cup champion,” he said.

Although the forward has said he intends on continuing with the team, Leo did confirm that it was well and truly the last trophy he wanted to win in his career before retiring.

“I had this big dream for a long time, I wanted to close my career with the World Cup. I cannot ask for more than this.”

“It’s simply unbelievable, I knew god was going to give me the cup. I was sure — it is a big joy for us,” Messi added.

Messi’s Argentina defeated France on penalties to win their first World Cup since 1986. In an instant classic matchup that has now been dubbed the greatest World Cup final of all time, the PSG forward scored a brace to help his team go all the way.

Although he eventually lost the golden boot to his mercurial teammate Kylian Mbappe, the ex-Barcelona man also won a record second Golden Ball—awarded to the best player of the tournament.

Lionel Messi, who has scored 98 goals in 172 games for Argentina, has now won the Copa America and the World Cup with the Albiceleste.