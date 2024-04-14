Liverpool, Arsenal Loss Dim Their Premiership Title Hopes

Liverpool’s hope for the Premier League title took a hit following a 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield even as another title rivals, Arsenal suffered a shocking defeat at emirate stadium.

Aston Villa humbled the gunner with 2 goals scored by in-form Ollie Watkins.

Liverpool coach Klopp said, “If you look at my teams over the years, I think you could say our pressing is usually good, the counterpress is there. The first half [against Palace], we were open — like how can that happen?

“It’s only a few days ago that we played a bad game so it might have something to do with that. Actually it was a really good game [Sunday], without scoring. But it’s not that easy unfortunately.”

Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta in his reaction said: “We had a great performance in the first half, it should have been three or four. Second half the momentum shifted. Now the moment is to stand up and be counted. We don’t have any other solution. If you want to win championships when you have this moment you have to stand up.”

African Examiner reports that the loss of the two teams means that Manchester city is in the driver seat of the title race as they sit in first position with 73 points on the league table with 6 matches to go.