lntl Day Of Education: UNICEF, Media Other Stakeholders Call For End To Attacks On Schools

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As Nigeria joins the world to mark the 2024 International Day of education, the United nations children’s fund UNICEF, has stressed the need for all relevant key stakehlders, including the media to join hands in addressing the issue of attacks on education facilities in the country.

It said “we stand united in protecting learning environments from attacks and mitigating the negative impacts of conflicts.

Speaking Wednesday in Enugu during a one day multi Zonal press conference organized by the UNICEF field office Enugu, in collaboration with the Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State (BCA,), the international children friendly organization, noted that the incidences in some parts of Nigeria such as Borno and Yobe in 2023 underscore the urgency of her mission.

The Chief of field office, UNICEF Enugu, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, in her remark, said “we gather not only to celebrate the vital role education in fostering lasting peace, but also to acknowledge the profound challenges that confront our world and impact the lives of those most vulnerable amogs us.

According to her, the international day of education serves as a poignant reminder of the transformative power of education in building peaceful society.

It also underscores the critical need for assesible and equitable quality education, especially during times of crisis, as we strive to uplift the hearts and minds of all individuals.

Mrs. Chiluwe, emphasized that the theme for this year’s celebration which is “Learning for Lasting Peace” carried a weighty significance, adding that it speaks to the enduring power of education as a tool for preventing, building, and sustaining peace

Meanwhile, participants mostly journalists drawn from the eleven states that makes up of the UNICEF Enugu field office, had stressed the need for inclusive education for all children of school age.

In a Communique issued at the end of one-day Multi-Zonal Press Conference,

they urged government to ensure qualitative learning in all schools as well as safe, healthy, hygienic, and protective learning environment.

The participants equally advocated for tightened security in and around the schools as well as encouraged schools in the rural areas to have access to up-to-date learning materials

The communiques condemned discrimination against physically challenged children on school admission and advocated inclusivity in the education system in that regard.

It also canvassed for skill-based learning system resulting in self-reliance on graduation and also called for promotion of workability and efficacy of the Nigeria Learning Passport, NLP.

The communique called for urgent and effective attention by government and all stakeholders in the education sector in making necessary contributions towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) number.





