Look Into Akeredolu, Aiyedatiwa’s Crisis – Fasoranti Tasks Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In view of the political crisis rocking Ondo State concerning the continued quarrel between Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Aiyedatiwa, the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, and some elders in Ondo State have called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the situation immediately.

Fasoranti, who led other elder statesmen under the aegis of Ondo State Elders and Leaders, stated that the political crisis, particularly the absence of the governor, has been disturbing governance in the state.

A communiqué signed by the Afenifere leader and the group’s secretary, Bakitta Bello, after an emergency meeting in Akure, the state capital, disclosed that some persons have hijacked the governance of the state.

The communique states: “The Elders also call on the state and national leadership of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, to provide the required guide to those in government as well as ensure discipline amongst their fold.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is hereby passionately called upon to intervene and end the present constitutional crisis in the state, to avoid the looming breakdown of law and order in Ondo State.”





