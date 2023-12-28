LP Releases Timetable For By-Elections, Pegs Senate Form At N5m

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the February 3, 2024 by-elections, the Labour Party (LP) has released a timetable and schedule of activities for the contestants into Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assemblies seats.

According to the National Secretary of the Labour Party, Umar Ibrahim, the collection of forms commences on December 28, 2023, to ends on January 4, 2024, while the primaries will be held on January 7, 2024.

The party leadership also approved fees for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms respectively as follows: Senate N1.5m and N3.5m; House of Reps. N1m and N2m; and House of Assembly N100,000 and N500,000.

It also exempted Female Aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities (PWD) Aspirants from payment of fees for the Expression of Interest Forms only.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed February 3, 2024, for the conduct of by-elections, resulting from the resignation or demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

It stated that the vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation.





