Lux Tera: Catalyzing Responsible Leadership and Informed Citizenship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In the build up to the 2023 general elections, the Network and Advocacy Group

of Lux Tera Leadership Foundation has been in the forefront of organizations

working assiduously to drive citizenship education. It has organized various

leadership training programmes, targeted campaigns, public enlightenment

programmes, youth development initiatives and community-based initiatives.

The Foundation has also organized developmental workshops, in the course of

which it generated and spread advocacy materials, to guide the citizenry

towards informed political decision-making.

One of the tool it has deployed most effectively is the media, especially by the

facilitation of television discussion programmes in this regard. Besides its own

branded television programme, it has also, on various occasions and through

its programme partners and Members of its Think Thank, expanded the

frontiers of national discourse through the deployment and appearance of

Third Parties to drive its developmental narratives, and the one goal of

creating a better society, on various media platforms.

For the 2023 elections alone, the organization has remained consistently

visible in the public space through its well thematized initiatives, including, and

especially, through its Advocacy Thursday interventions. These are targeted,

periodic releases, skits and educational content, which focus on core legal,

statutory and social responsibility steps and issues that would lead to free, fair,

transparent and credible elections. These issues are central to the integrity of

the electoral process/outcomes, as well as lasting development and citizenship

education.

By ensuring that each such Advocacy Message addresses specific, current and

urgent matters of leadership, citizenship, general public interest and general

public good, the foundation has created a unique, impactful and admirable

approach to building public awareness in a sustainable way. It is working with a

carefully selected persons with confirmed Voice and Credibility in the Nigerian

media, public and political space. It, thus, now has a committed group of

persons who are held together by their convictions about the paradigms for

sustainable leadership and followership in Nigeria.

The Foundation’s installmental and targeted advocacy works in such a way as

to ensure that each advocacy theme builds on the one before its. The result is

a series of mutually reinforcing narratives that allow breathing space for

absorption and application in everyday life. This has been the approach in its

handing of matters pertaining to the coming elections. The

communication/campaign on the new electoral Act did not come before the

one on display in the voters’ register. Nor did the one on the collection of

Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) come before the advocacy message on the need

to register, etc.

The approach allows for a period of assessment, a feedback mechanism and

periodic review that monitors impact, the objectives attainment of desired

impact and for the recalibration of subsequent interventions. All the focal

issues for communication, advocacy and public enlightenment are articulated

to improve the people’s understanding of the true meaning of development,

better leadership, service delivery in office, sense of community, improved

political decision-making among the citizenry and a better-governed society.

As we walk into the last weeks before the elections, Lux Tera must be counted

among the few organizations that have maintained a consistent focus on

improving governance, leadership, citizenship and political engagement in

Nigeria. When its Network and Advocacy Group Think Thank is measured

against the background of its task as platform for the birth new ideas, promote

discourse and suggest solutions for extant and emerging leadership,

developmental and citizenship issues in Nigeria, the Foundations stands tall in

every sense of the word.

The creative initiative of creating a pool of informed persons who, in addition

to being active on their own across several socio/political advocacy platforms

and activities of their own, are now part of the Lux Tera team of informed

advocated is a unique achievement of the Foundation. By generating, and

projecting, new ideas towards creating a better Nigerian society, the

Foundation’s well produced Advocacy materials have been effective in this

regard.

The print, electronic and social media, and also Talk Shows and Roundtables,

have been veritable platforms for advancing the Foundations, enlightenment

and developmental programmes. Its outreach and youth leadership training

programmes, including the programmes organized for school teachers,

students and education stakeholders are all now dovetailing into three main

focal channels, namely: (1) Measurable political education, the expansion of

social consciousness/ group cohesion, and (3) Confirmed commitment to, and

impact on, the imperative of free, transparent, fair and credible elections in

Nigeria.