Lux Tera: Catalyzing Responsible Leadership and Informed Citizenship

Lux Tera: Catalyzing Responsible Leadership and Informed CitizenshipArticles/Opinion, Latest News Sunday, February 5th, 2023
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In the build up to the 2023 general elections, the Network and Advocacy Group
of Lux Tera Leadership Foundation has been in the forefront of organizations
working assiduously to drive citizenship education. It has organized various
leadership training programmes, targeted campaigns, public enlightenment
programmes, youth development initiatives and community-based initiatives.
The Foundation has also organized developmental workshops, in the course of
which it generated and spread advocacy materials, to guide the citizenry
towards informed political decision-making.
One of the tool it has deployed most effectively is the media, especially by the
facilitation of television discussion programmes in this regard. Besides its own
branded television programme, it has also, on various occasions and through
its programme partners and Members of its Think Thank, expanded the
frontiers of national discourse through the deployment and appearance of
Third Parties to drive its developmental narratives, and the one goal of
creating a better society, on various media platforms.
For the 2023 elections alone, the organization has remained consistently
visible in the public space through its well thematized initiatives, including, and
especially, through its Advocacy Thursday interventions. These are targeted,
periodic releases, skits and educational content, which focus on core legal,
statutory and social responsibility steps and issues that would lead to free, fair,
transparent and credible elections. These issues are central to the integrity of
the electoral process/outcomes, as well as lasting development and citizenship
education.
By ensuring that each such Advocacy Message addresses specific, current and
urgent matters of leadership, citizenship, general public interest and general
public good, the foundation has created a unique, impactful and admirable
approach to building public awareness in a sustainable way. It is working with a
carefully selected persons with confirmed Voice and Credibility in the Nigerian
media, public and political space. It, thus, now has a committed group of
persons who are held together by their convictions about the paradigms for
sustainable leadership and followership in Nigeria.
The Foundation’s installmental and targeted advocacy works in such a way as
to ensure that each advocacy theme builds on the one before its. The result is
a series of mutually reinforcing narratives that allow breathing space for
absorption and application in everyday life. This has been the approach in its
handing of matters pertaining to the coming elections. The
communication/campaign on the new electoral Act did not come before the
one on display in the voters’ register. Nor did the one on the collection of
Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) come before the advocacy message on the need
to register, etc.
The approach allows for a period of assessment, a feedback mechanism and
periodic review that monitors impact, the objectives attainment of desired
impact and for the recalibration of subsequent interventions. All the focal
issues for communication, advocacy and public enlightenment are articulated
to improve the people’s understanding of the true meaning of development,
better leadership, service delivery in office, sense of community, improved
political decision-making among the citizenry and a better-governed society.
As we walk into the last weeks before the elections, Lux Tera must be counted
among the few organizations that have maintained a consistent focus on
improving governance, leadership, citizenship and political engagement in
Nigeria. When its Network and Advocacy Group Think Thank is measured
against the background of its task as platform for the birth new ideas, promote
discourse and suggest solutions for extant and emerging leadership,
developmental and citizenship issues in Nigeria, the Foundations stands tall in
every sense of the word.
The creative initiative of creating a pool of informed persons who, in addition
to being active on their own across several socio/political advocacy platforms
and activities of their own, are now part of the Lux Tera team of informed
advocated is a unique achievement of the Foundation. By generating, and
projecting, new ideas towards creating a better Nigerian society, the
Foundation’s well produced Advocacy materials have been effective in this
regard.
The print, electronic and social media, and also Talk Shows and Roundtables,
have been veritable platforms for advancing the Foundations, enlightenment
and developmental programmes. Its outreach and youth leadership training
programmes, including the programmes organized for school teachers,
students and education stakeholders are all now dovetailing into three main
focal channels, namely: (1) Measurable political education, the expansion of
social consciousness/ group cohesion, and (3) Confirmed commitment to, and
impact on, the imperative of free, transparent, fair and credible elections in
Nigeria.
