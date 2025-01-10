Makinde Approves Prince Owoade As New Alaafin

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After nearly three years of controversy and litigation, a new Alaafin has been approved by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

This was disclosed in a statement on Friday by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade.

He said Prince Abimbola Akeem Owoade after thorough consultations and divinations, has been recommended by the Oyomesi and approved by the Governor of Oyo State.

According to the commissioner, a statement to this effect has been issued by the Honourable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ademola Ojo, who said that the announcement has put to rest, all the socio and legal bickerings that have ensued since the demise of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III on April 22, 2022.

Ojo called on all citizens of Oyo State to join the Government in celebrating this momentous occasion and lend their support to the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The Commissioner prayed that his reign will bring peace, prosperity and unity to the historic Oyo Kingdom.