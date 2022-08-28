Buhari’s Party Comment Excites Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he has the backing of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to lead Nigeria come 2023.

He commended Buhari for his ‘loyalty and commitment’ to the party, even as he expressed confidence of the APC’s “victory in the February 25 presidential polls”.

These were contained in a statement on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Tunde Rahman.

Tinubu, according to the statement, spoke when the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and members of the National Working Committee visited the candidate at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Abuja.

The statement quoted Tinubu as saying that Buhari had resolved not to support any other candidate except those being sponsored by the APC.

The APC presidential candidate said, “I like the statement of Mr President a few days ago. (He was) firm, concise, straight to the point and bold as a leader of our party. We should commend the President for that statement. (I thank him) for his commitment and loyalty to the party and for being a true party leader.”