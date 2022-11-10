Man City beat Chelsea As Arsenal Crash Out Of Carabao Cup

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester City increased the pressure on Graham Potter with a 2-0 win over Chelsea to progress to the last 16 of the League Cup on Wednesday as Arsenal and Tottenham crashed out.

City won the battle of two much-changed sides at the Etihad as two goals in five second-half minutes from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez put Pep Guardiola’s men through to the next round.

Arsenal keeping City off the top of the Premier League, but will not be adding their first League Cup since 1993 after Brighton continued their impressive turnaround under Roberto De Zerbi.

While Young Reds side scrap into Carabao Cup fourth round as they begin their defense with another shootout win, as Wembley hero Caoimhin Kelleher saves three spot-kicks with Harvey Elliott netting the winner

Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard net to dump sloppy Spurs out of the Carabao Cup despite Antonio Conte starting England captain Harry Kane just 12 days before the World Cup opener against Iran.