Man City Face Chelsea In FA Cup Semis, Man Utd Battle Coventry

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – FA Cup holders Manchester City will face Chelsea in the semi-finals at Wembley, while Manchester United’s reward for their thrilling win against Liverpool is a meeting with second-tier Coventry.

Sunday’s draw for the last four raised the prospect of a repeat of last season’s all-Manchester FA Cup final, which City won 2-1.

Treble-chasing City eased through to the semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday.

Chelsea needed two stoppage-time goals to beat Championship promotion chasers Leicester 4-2 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

United came from 2-1 and 3-2 down to beat Liverpool 4-3 at Old Trafford on Sunday thanks to Amad Diallo’s last-gasp strike in extra time.

United will play Championship side Coventry, who stunned Wolves 3-2 at Molineux on Saturday with two goals in stoppage time.

“To go to the final we have to win against Coventry, we will have to play at our best. We saw that Coventry have great spirit, a great mentality. We will prepare our best to play in the final,” United manager Erik ten Hag said.

Coventry are managed by former United striker Mark Robins, who scored a crucial winner for the Old Trafford club against Nottingham Forest en route to winning the competition in 1990.

It is a goal often claimed to have saved Alex Ferguson’s job as United manager.

Coventry famously won the FA Cup in 1987 with a surprise 3-2 victory over Tottenham, but have endured lean years since their relegation from the Premier League in 2001.

United are hoping to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2016 while Chelsea last won the competition in 2018.

Ties to be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 20-21.