Man Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An unidentified man has jumped into the lagoon at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge area of Lagos State.

According to available information the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

The African Examiner writes that emergency responders are presently at the scene as efforts are in place to recover the man from the water. Also, the area has been cordoned off by the police.

The state Public Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin has also confirmed the incident.

Hundeyin said: “The incident happened truly. Marine police and the Lagos State emergency officials are here. Efforts are still on to bring out his body dead or alive.”

The Head, Public Education of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services, Amodu Shakiru, also confirmed the incident.

Shakiru who spoke on behalf of Adeseye Margaret, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, said, “We got a distress call at about 2:43 pm and we moved down to the location. There is no update yet.”





