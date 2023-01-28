W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Manchester City Edge Out Arsenal In FA Cup Match

Posted by Featured, Latest News, Sports News Saturday, January 28th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal FC have crashed out of the FA Cup competition with a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad to Manchester City.

Nathan Ake scored the only goal of the game 20 minutes into the second half after a Julian Alvarez shot came back off the post, Jack Grealish remained composed before setting up Ake to calmly place past Arsenal’s No 2 goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hit out at his players for a lack of “discipline” in the FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Manchester City. 

Arteta was not happy with how his team defended what turned out to be the winner. 



He said we are disappointed. I think we could have got much more from the game but an action decided the game. It was a really tight match, a really competitive game and action decided the game and unfortunately we’re out.”

 

