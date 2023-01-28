Manchester City Edge Out Arsenal In FA Cup Match

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal FC have crashed out of the FA Cup competition with a 1-0 defeat at the Etihad to Manchester City.

Nathan Ake scored the only goal of the game 20 minutes into the second half after a Julian Alvarez shot came back off the post, Jack Grealish remained composed before setting up Ake to calmly place past Arsenal’s No 2 goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hit out at his players for a lack of “discipline” in the FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Manchester City.

Arteta was not happy with how his team defended what turned out to be the winner.

He said we are disappointed. I think we could have got much more from the game but an action decided the game. It was a really tight match, a really competitive game and action decided the game and unfortunately we’re out.”