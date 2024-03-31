Manchester United Kiss UCL Dreams Goodbye

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Manchester United hopes of an UCL return is gone with a draw against Brentford.

The Red Devils could have been hammered again by the Bees but almost won the game through their forgotten man before conceding in the 98th minute

Had it not been for some heroic saves from Andre Onana and some diabolical shooting from their hosts, this could have been another 4-0 hammering in west London. United had some positive early flashes but quickly lost grip of the game and Brentford dominated the first half, with Ivan Toney striking the post and Zanka hitting the bar amid a flurry of 14 shots.

United’s only effort of note before Mount’s goal was from Rasmus Hojlund which produced a stunning save from Mark Flekken. Onana upstaged him moments later with a fine double save to thwart Yegor Yarmolyuk and Keane Lewis-Potter, before Yoane Wissa hit the post and Bryan Mbeumo struck the crossbar.