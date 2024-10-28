Manchester United Sack Erik Ten Hag As Manager

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The English premiership club, Manchester United has fired its manager, Erik ten Hag following a series of poor performance of the team.

The sack was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the club management

The statement reads in full: “Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager.

“Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

“We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.

“Ruud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited.”