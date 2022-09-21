Many Guys Want To Date Me Because Of My Dad – DJ Cuppy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy has lamented that most men want to date her because of her billionaire father.

Otedola, who is the daughter of popular billionaire, Femi Otedola, stated this at 3ShotsOfTequila podcast.

”Back home I just feel like so many guys don’t want me, they want my dad. I’m going to be honest on this show. I have met guys in the UK and they are Nigerians and I asked them what village and they are like they don’t know and I’m like he is not really a Nigerian,” she said.

“I dated a guy and he was like ‘when am I going to meet your dad?’ I was like fucking hell…can you imagine? I want someone to love the shit out of me and be happy and my dad should be the byproduct.”