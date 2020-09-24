Many Injured, Houses, Vehicles Burnt In Another Lagos Gas Explosion

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Many residents and passers-by were injured, while properties worth millions of naira burnt Thursday, during a gas explosion at Iju-Ishaga area, a Lagos suburb.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed the incident.

LASEMA spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, who confirmed the explosion said upon being informed about the incident which occurred around 3:30pm, the emergency responders made their way to the scene.

“On arrival at the scene, it was observed that there was a gas explosion.

“Further investigation revealed that a truck had a lone accident and exploded.

“The impact of the explosion affected adjoining buildings and several vehicles were burnt.

“Several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment’’ Okunbor narrated.

He also revealed that an event centre and a plank market were destroyed.

He disclosed further: “It was confirmed that a 30 ton LPG Tanker being operated by Mana Gas Ltd was involved in an explosion which destroyed several vehicles, X and Y Event Center and a plank market in the above-mentioned axis’’.

