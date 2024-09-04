Matawalle Directs Troops To Crush Bandits, Assures Them Of FG’s Support

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, on Tuesday directed troops of the Nigerian Army to flush bandits out of the North-West region.

Matawalle gave the charge in Sokoto State where he led security chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa.

Briefing troops of Operation Hadarin Daji at 8 Division Headquarters, the minister said President Bola Tinubu is very concerned about the security of the country.

“Do not be discouraged by the recent incident. The GOC is given full support, I urge you to finish the good job,” he said.

“We love you, support you and are here for you. May God give you the wisdom and strength to flush out all these criminals.”

The minister reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to eradicating terrorism, stressing that the Federal Government would not rest until peace and security were fully restored in the affected areas.

He also encouraged troops not to relent and not to be distracted by the current attacks in the country.

The former Zamfara State governor assured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to assist in flushing out banditry from the north, adding that he will fully be on ground to supervise operations.