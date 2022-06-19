Mbaka: Rights Group Faults Ban Of Adoration Ministry

….Says It’s Grave Attack On Freedom Of Worship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A human rights group, Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has faulted the closure of Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka’s led Adoration Ministry by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev (Dr) Callistus Onaga.

It’s said the action is a grave attack on the constitutional right of freedom of religion, worship and Association of millions of Nigerians worshipping there.

The group in a statement signed by its president, Olu Omotayo, (Esq), made available to African Examiner in Enugu on Sunday, condemned the act in its entirety.

“We condemn without equivocation the closure of Adoration Prayer Center, Enugu, which has over the years serve as a place of succor for millions of Christians both Catholics and non -Catholic.

“The decision of the Enugu Catholic Diocese though targeted at the Presiding Priest Rev Fr C. Ejike Mbaka, for his remarks against Mr. Peter Obi, is a grave violation on the Right to Freedom of Worship and Religion of millions of faithful’s who converge at the center for prayers on daily basis.

“It would be recalled that the right to Freedom of worship is gradually been eroded by religious bodies in Nigeria considering the incident in Abuja’when Sheikh Khalid the Imam of Apo Juma’at mosque was removed because of his harsh statement against the President Buhari led Federal Government.

The events unfolding in Enugu, where justification is being found to justify the ban by Bishop on Catholics worshipping at Adoration ground because of Fr Mbakas’ statement against Peter Obi, is not only unconstitutional, it’s an attack on the Rule of Law, Freedom of worship and Religion and taking the country back to the medieval time.

The group recalled that “during the Abuja incident on the removal of Sheikh Khalid nobody cited Quranic Injunctions that Muslims should respect and obey leaders in authority in order to Justify the unlawful removal of the Imam but the removal was roundly condemned by all including Muslims and Christians, so the Enugu incident should be roundly condemned.

“It would also be recalled that Father Mbaka was only admonished and Adoration services suspended for weeks some months ago because he criticized the Federal Government, which we all condemned.

“We submit that for anybody to hide under Canon law and close down where millions of faithful’s worship because the Presiding Priest made harsh statement against Peter Obi is not only a grave violation of Freedom of speech and Association of the priest, but a grave violation of the freedom of worship and religion of millions of faithful’s, both Catholics and non-Catholics who worship daily at the center.

The statement added: “we hope that the Enugu Diocese of the Catholic Church will retrace it’s steps from this dangerous incursion into politics and allow people to worship where they like.

“It is unconstitutional to close down a place of worship in Nigeria because of remarks against any person even if it is the president of the Federation.