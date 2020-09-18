Edo 2020: My Victory Not Worth Anyone’s Blood -Obaseki

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has stated that God should let him lose Saturday’s election “if it will cost the blood of anybody”.

He disclosed this in a statement saying that his re-election is not worth the blood of anyone after a one-day prayer and fasting session for a peaceful election in the state.

He said: “Ordinarily, an election is supposed to be a contest where people go to sell their ideal, and citizens in their own free will go and vote for those ideals they believe in; it shouldn’t be one where people will do anything to get power.

“Election should not be one in which we shed blood because the election will always come. If you die in an election, you will not be there in the next one to vote. So, there is no need for violence.

“It’s unfortunate that where we are today we are all afraid that there will be trouble, that there will be crisis and violence but by the grace of God, we will all come out and vote and there won’t be any bloodshed.

“There is no need for any violence and if anybody decides to act in a violent manner just walk away because our lives are very precious. I have a covenant with God; if it will cost the blood of anybody for me to get into power, he should not let me have power.”

Spread the love





















