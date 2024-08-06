Media Rights Agenda Trains Nigerian Journalists On Media Laws

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Media Rights Agenda has announced her plans to sensitize journalists in Nigeria on laws governing media operations in the country so as to report ethically and safely.

The organization in a statement issued Monday by the Programme Officer, Mr. Timileyin Adams, disclosed that the 2-day workshop will be conducted in different geo political zones across the country.

Mr Adams explained that the workshop is intended to sensitize journalists on how to safely navigate media laws and enhance their ethical reporting capacity within the Nigerian legal system.

According to him, the workshop which will take place in Ogun, Owerri and Abuja at varied periods will also cover crucial topics including, digital security and common digital threats to journalism practice; ethics in journalism practice in Nigeria; beneficial legal frameworks for journalists and the media in Nigeria among others.

“The first of the workshops, for journalists based in the south western states, will take place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on August 6 and 7, 2024 while two other workshops will be held subsequently in Owerri, Imo State, for journalists in the South East and South South; and in Abuja, for journalists from the northern part of the country” the statement hinted.