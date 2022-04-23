Police Nab Suspected IPOB/ESN Bomb Manufacturer In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Imo State police Command has apprehended a man alleged to be behind the production of bombs for the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB and its militia group /ESN.

According to a statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, (CSP) Mike Abattam on Friday in Owerri, the Imo state capital said the breakthrough was sequel to the modified and invigorated strategies emplaced by the Command’s management team under the watch of the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde.

“In line with Commissioner of Police strategy in stemming down crime, the Command’s Tactical Teams following credible intelligence received on 20/4/2022 at about 1700hours, revealing the hideout of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB/Eastern Security Network (ESN), its militia wing, where they are manufacturing Improvised Explosive Devices used in attacking Police Stations and Government facilities in the state.

“The Police Operatives immediately mobilised to the hideout of the terror group located at Uba Umuaka in Njaba LGA of Imo State and raided the camp.

“In the course of the raid, one Simeon Onigbo ‘m’ age 50 years was arrested.

“On the spot interrogation, the suspect admitted being the manufacturer of most of the Improvised Explosive Devices ( I.E.Ds) used in attacking police stations in the State and outside the State.

Items recovered include one already prepared Improvised Explosive Devices, 58 pieces of Cannon Steel Pipe, Two Chisels, one Monday Hammer one and a half bag of Potassium Nitrate, 30 Pounds Weight of Sulphur, 40 Pounds Weight of dry Sand, 10 Pounds Weight of Red Sand, 30 Pounds Weight of Gun Powder.

Also recovered from the camo are, half bag of charcoal, 30 Electronic Motorcycle Batteries and Seven Lengths of 8 millimeters Iron Rods.

Meanwhile, the Command’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit (EOD) has taken over the recovered bomb for technical analysis and subsequently for possible detonation.

The statement noted that the suspect has made useful statement and mentioned members of his gangs outside the State who patronise him.

The Imo police Spokesman added that Operatives of the Command are not relenting stressing that efforts are in top gear to arrest the named suspects.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo Command, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, who has expressed readiness to reduce terrorism and other violent crimes in the state, commended the officers and men for their gallantry and reactiveness.

He has also enjoined Imo people to continue to support the Police and other Security Agencies with credible and timely information that will assist the Command tremendously in fighting crimes to a standstill in the State