Methodist Prelate, 3 Others Regain Freedom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Abia say the Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche, who was kidnapped on Sunday alongside three others, has been released.

Police spokesman, SP Godfrey Ogbonna, confirmed the release of the clergymen in Umuahia on Monday.

The assailants kidnapped Uche alongside the Methodist Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Dennis Mark, the prelate’s chaplain and the driver at the Okigwe/Isuochi axis on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The clergymen were heading to Owerri Airport en-route Lagos after a Sunday service, when they were attacked and taken away.

The assailants had contacted relations of the victims, demanding a N100 million ransom.

It was not clear whether the ransom was paid or not before they were set free.

SP Ogbonna declined further comments on the development, but said: “all I can confirm to you now is that they have all been released.’’