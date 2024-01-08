AFCON: Victor Boniface Has Been Ruled Out Due To Injury

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Super Eagles will be without Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the youngster picked up an injury, the second Nigerian player to be ruled out of the tournament.

Leicester City’s midfielder Wilfred Ndidi had been ruled out of the competition over an injury but the latest development means the three-time African champions are heading to the AFCON without one of the most prolific goal scorers in Europe.

“U20 Nations Cup got injured 7 days before Nations Cup,” a devastated Boniface wrote on his X account late Monday. “Super Eagles got injured 6 days before the Nations Cup “Only GOD knows why.”

“Good luck guys… Wish you all the best at AFCON,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

The player was said to have picked up a groin injury that ruled him out of the team’s 2-0 loss to Guinea in a pre-AFCON game on Monday. Boniface is expected to return to Germany for medical treatment and might be out for about six weeks.

Nigeria’s Head Coach Jose Peseiro, is, however, expected to call up a replacement for the 23-year-old just days to the AFCON.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



