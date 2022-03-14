Minister, Gencos, Others In Meeting As National Grid Collapses

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu is presently in an emergency meeting with the relevant stakeholders in the power sector.

Aliyu made move for the parley to discuss the present low power generation which has resulted in epileptic supply across the country.

In view of Monday’s grid failure, the minister tasked those in attendance to work together to make electricity stable.

Present at the emergency meeting is officials from the Generation Companies (GenCos), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET).

Others include the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Shell, and others in the power value chain.

“This meeting was summoned to address the current electricity situation in the country which we are not happy about”, Aliyu said.

“We must find a solution so that Nigerians will have electricity. I want us to have the patience to talk to each other, not blaming each other.”

Aliyu also stated that the government will not relent in its efforts to ensure that there are improvements in the power sector.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the Discos had announced that the national grid had collapsed and this has led to blackouts in major parts in the country.