Minister Speaks On Being NYSC Member While Serving As Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hannatu Musa Musawa, minister of art, culture and creative economy, has stated that there is nothing wrong accepting a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet while passing through the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Musawa stated this on ‘Sunday Politics’, a Channels Television programme.In the chat, the minister was asked how she became a minister without an NYSC certificate.

It is worth recalling that an NYSC certificate or exemption letter is a compulsory requirement for persons looking for public offices.

The minister stated that the matter has been “adjudicated” and that one day she will present a “proper account” of what happened.

According to her, she not go against the law as she had undergone two years of national youth service in her lifetime.

“There have been so many different accounts of that particular situation. The fact that I’m sat here should tell you that I did not do anything wrong,” she said.

“I have not come out to set the records straight as to what really happened. Social media has just run rife with different accounts.

“The matter has been adjudicated and one day, I will come out with my own account.”

Asked if she owes Nigerians an explanation on the issue, Musawa stated that the only thing she can say is that she did no wrong.

“I did not break the law. I did NYSC and finished. I can assure you that nothing was done to break the law or regulation. Everything that I did was in accordance with the law,” she said.