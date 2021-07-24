Misconduct: NFF Slams Indefinite Suspension On 12 Referees

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Referees Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF, has slammed indefinite suspension on 12 of its members over alleged misconducts while officiating different Matches in the ongoing 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League.

The affected Referees have been summoned to appear before the Nigeria Football Federation Referees Committee to answer questions relating to their dubious officiating in four matches in which they recently officiated.

According to the Committee, the affected Referees have equally been indefinitely suspended from league matches “pending when cases against them are determined.”

A press statement made available to Sports Journalists by the Nigeria Referees Association, NRA noted that “the following Referees have been stepped down from further appointments in the NPFL pending their appearance before the NFF Referees Committee concerning incidents related to the matches handled.

“The affected referees include Nura Albulahi from Zamfara State who handled the Matchday 32 clash between Akwa United and Enyimba FC.

The statement said “Nura along with his Assistant Referees AR 1 & 2, Aromana Moruf and Francis Friday from Lagos and Bauchi States in that order are also to appear before the committee.

“Others are Gababi Abdurashid from Taraba State who was the centre referee in the Matchday 33 clash between Kano Pillars and Dakkada FC.

“His AR 1&2 Aminu Salihu from FCT and Akinola Tosin from Ekiti State were also suspended and summoned.

“The referees that oversaw the matchday 34 between Jigawa vs Rivers United, Yohanna Dauda (Center Referee, CR) Plateau State,

Ishaya Usman AR1, Gombe State and Okoye Cosmas AR2 from Anambra State are in for questioning.

According to the statement, “last set of officials to appear for interrogation are the centre referee in the match involving Akwa United and Warri Wolves.

Olayinka Olajide from Lagos and his co- officials, Isa Aliyu from Jigawa State and Jimoh Abdurashid Bauchi State who were AR 1 & 2 during the match on Sunday.

However, the NRA has expressed worry over certain performances by referees in the NPFL of late.

It said the body is worried that the poor performances are coming after the NFF organised a high capacity seminar.

“Referees are also advised to always report immediately to appropriate bodies accurate incidents related to security at match venues especially where it affects their lives and performances.























