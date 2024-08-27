Mixed Reactions Trail FG’s Rice Allocation, Governance In Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some residents of Kogi have expressed mixed feelings on the state government’s commitment in actually delivering its mandate to the citizens based on its monthly allocations and revenue.

A cross section of the residents that spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Monday, were divergent in their views on efforts of the government in utilising resources aimed at reducing the hardship in the state.

While some claimed ignorance of the distribution of the Federal Government’s recently donated 20 trucks of rice to the state to deliver to the vulnerable residents.

Some of the respondents confirmed that they have heard that the rice was received but that it has not been shared yet.

Mr Ocholi Enemona, Executive Director, Centre for Economic Research and Fiscal Transparency, said that the Usman Ododo-led government has shown great empathy, responsiveness and leadership over the past months to ameliorate the harsh economic reality.

Enemona said that the increase in monthly allocation to Kogi had afforded the government more opportunities to deliver on her promises.

“As a CSO that is very familiar with the grassroots of the state, we can confirm that the government has provided far reaching international programs and support to ease the condition the removal of fuel subsidy has caused.

“The courageous step of the government to distribute food palliative to the entire 239 wards of the state on four(4) different occasions in the last six months of its administration is laudable.

“The distribution of several trailers of rice, millet, maize and other food items have impacted significantly on the well-being of the citizens on the lower rung of the economic ladder.

“Another area the Kogi government has assisted to promote economic renaissance is the interventionist MSMEs support for business stability in the current economic situation.

” The Kogi government under several programmes has provided financial support to businesses across the state, ” he said.

Amb. Idris Muraina, Chairman, Kogi NGOs Network (KONGONET), said that recent history of the second tier of government’s spending aimed at bringing succor to their citizens has been epileptic generally across the board.

Muraina said that the Kogi state situation was not far from the general challenge being faced by the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He argued, “The current administration led by Alhaji Usman Ododo has stepped up to the challenges of poor remuneration of the local government workers who hitherto receive percentage salaries.”

According to Muraina, few internal road construction projects have been identified across two senatorial districts while some construction projects are ongoing.

On agricultural intervention, he said that the state has committed some resources towards increasing food production aimed at combating skyrocketing food prices in the state.

Muraina said, “Interestingly, after several months of taking the lead as the most expensive state in terms of food costs, a recent statistical outlook shows that the state came second behind Edo State in July.

“On the receipt and distribution of palliative from the federal government generally, we are aware that the state had received some items from the federal government some months ago.

”But, the distribution process is mostly shrouded in secrecy as the distribution committee is not clearly known to all.

“It’s very unfortunate that no member of the civic space is co- opted into the committee to ensure transparency and accountability, though we are aware of some food distribution through social media months ago.

“In recent times, we are not aware of any 20 trucks of rice said to have been disbursed from the national office to the state.

“The Kogi Government systems as far as the management of palliative is concerned seemed to be tagged as top secret matters of the state of which members of the CSOs are deliberately prevented from having access to information on how it is managed.”

”It is on record that the Kogi NGOs Network (KONGONET), the apex coalition of civil society organizations networks in the state wrote the Governor on the importance of including members of the civil society organizations in the palliative distribution committee, it was all to no effect.

“The current administration seems to be on track at delivering some level of impact in terms of Healthcare delivery service, Agriculture and education, but we believe they can do better toward the growth and development of the state, ” he said.

Also speaking, Idris Miliki-Abdul, Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), Lokoa, described as unfortunate the state’s current situation and level of development, compared to the resources available to both the immediate past and the present government .

Miliki-Abdul asserted that despite the Billions of Naira that have been received by the present Kogi government, the residents were yet to experience any meaningful impact in the last seven months of Gov Usman Ododo’s administration.

“There’s no social protection policy in the state. The palliatives distribution, lack genuine impact, as party politics determine the distributions,

“The question the people ask and even the CSOs is, who are the committee members at both state and local government level?” he asked.

To the civil activist, there should be sincerity and transparency in Ododo’s administration, especially in it’s implementation of people oriented policies and programmes that could help cushion the effects of hardship and poverty in the state.

A civil servant, Mrs Esther Anderson, described Ododo as a God-sent, considering some of his policies and programmes, which were really impacting on the lives of residents of the state.

Anderson said that the governor has successfully changed the tide in the civil service, thereby raising the hopes of the workers at both the state and Local Government levels.

“Ododo has abolished percentage salary, effects promotions and payments of leave and promotion allowances to workers.

“In Kogi, that sense of atmosphere and insecurity have been eradicated and the residents are moving and talking very freely today.

“In fact, a few days after Ododo’s assumption of office, three palliative distributions were successfully carried out, aimed at cushioning the economic hardship being experienced by the people of the state, ” she said.

She expressed the belief that the 20 trucks of Rice donated by the Federal Government to the state would soon be distributed to the citizens as expected.

Ibrahim Adeiza, a wielder, said that for the fact that Ododo has demonstrated a sharp deviation from the style of governance of Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello, much needed to be done to transform the state.

Adeiza claimed he has not DF directly benefited from the distribution of palliatives but was aware that some people have benefitted.

“All some of us are asking is for the distribution of palliatives reach some of us in the streets and not only political party members or supporters, ” he said.

Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the state commissioner for information, said that the administration of Usman Ododo is delivering on his mandate based on the monthly allocations to the state.

The commissioner said that Ododo has concentrated on funding the capital projects he inherited from his predecessor in line with his campaign promise of Consolidation and Continuity.

According to him, massive funds have been allocated to projects such as the ongoing GYB Junction -Zango-Shettima-Barracks-Zone 8 road as well as the Zone 8 to Crusher road .

“This particular road links the Central Bank of Nigeria, WAEC, NECO, JAMB, State High Court, Federal High Court, DSS Office, Zone 8 Police Headquarters, Confluence Stadium as well as the State House of Assembly.

“Massive infrastructural projects are also ongoing at the Kogi State University, Kabba as well as the fencing of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara among many other projects in the school and other tertiary institutions in the State.

“About twelve major towns in the state are wearing a new look as the Ododo Administration has commenced massive township roads construction and reconstruction. Rural communities are witnessing massive development.

“Simultaneously, 74 Primary Healthcare Centres are being upgraded to render Secondary Healthcare services across the state. The previous administration built world class tertiary health facilities.

“In the spirit of continuity, the current administration is upgrading and rehabilitating Primary Healthcare Centres to cater for rural dwellers.

“The state government is also deploying resources into strengthening the State Health Insurance Scheme to capture more indigent citizens and reduce the cost of healthcare,” he said.

Fanwo further explained that the Ododo administration has put funds into AcResal which was being used to raise the level of agricultural development among rural dwellers including youth and women.

He said that to reduce the impact of the economic situation in the country, the State Government has invested billions in agriculture.

He disclosed that 72 Farm Centers have been opened up and tens of tractors and other farm machineries procured and distributed for massive agricultural production with the aim of crashing the prices of foodstuffs in the State.

“The administration has also sustained the free education inherited from the immediate past administration to cushion the effects of the economic challenges in parents.

“Palliatives have been provided on a quarterly basis to meet the immediate food needs of the poorest of the poor homes across the state.

“We are grateful to Mr President for his consistent support to our administration to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

“Just last week, the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, gave Recapitalization Grants to 1000 petty traders in the State.

“We are building on all the support we have graciously received from the Federal Government,” he said.

Similarly, the Niger Government says the State has received 20 trucks of rice palliative donated recently by the Federal Government.

Alhaji Musa Bosso, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, said that the government had distributed the commodity across its 25 local government areas.

“We have received the 20 trucks of bags of rice donated recently by the Federal Government to each of the 36 states and FCT.

“Here in Niger, we have since distributed the rice palliative to our 25 local government areas for onward distribution to our people, especially the vulnerable to cushion effect of the hardship,” he said.

Bosso, who did not give more details on the distribution of the rice, said that the state government was keeping a tab to ensure that the item gets to the vulnerable persons across the state.

He said that earlier, the state inaugurated sales of 50,000 metric tons of grains at 50 per cent discount subsidized rate against the current market price of the commodity to mitigate the hardship occasioned by the subsidy removal.

The commissioner said that the measure was another strategy by the state government to help reduce the prices of foodstuffs in the market.

Bosso explained that the grains included rice, beans, maize, sorghum and millet.

He said that the state government was planning to establish farm settlements across the state, toward revolutionizing agriculture to boost food production.

Some residents of the state, who spoke to NAN expressed dismay on the pattern adopted by the government to distribute the federal government rice palliative.

Hajiya Binta Aliyu, a resident of Minna, part of Chanchaga Local Government told NAN that her immediate household, family and extended family got not more than five measures (mudus).

“So, you can imagine such a large family who will be left out.

“Therefore something is wrong somewhere, either they are not bringing the rice out for sharing or large quantity is diverted before the sharing,” she said.

Alhaji Abubakar Shehu from Bida local government area, said that they were yet to receive the rice in their area.

According to him, the federal government announced recently that they donated rice to state governments but we have not received it or seen it.

Similarly, Mrs Justina Iliya from Shiroro local government area of the state simply said,”we only hear about all this things on the news.

“We never get to see or receive any, this is not the first time.”

When NAN approached some local governments Chairmen on the issue, they declined comments and pleaded anonymity.

NAN reports that the Federal Government shared the free rice recently as part of efforts to cushion the harsh effect of the fuel subsidy removal and effects of other economic policies to regenerate the economy on the people.

NAN recalls that a recent market survey in the state revealed that the prices of foodstuffs have not reduced.

In the survey, Mr Innocent Ani, a provision shop owner in Abdulkadir Kure Market said that the year 2023 was better because he sold 50kg bags of foreign rice for N50,000 and the local rice for N40,000.

While the same foreign rice is selling for N85,000 now, the local brand goes for N80,000.

In Nasarawa State, Mr Peter Ahemba, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs to Gov. Abdullahi Sule, told NAN that the information about the recent distribution of additional 20 trucks of rice to the state was misinterpreted.

According to Ahemba, the state took delivery of the 20 trucks of rice as palliative from the Federal Government in March.

He said that the rice was equitably distributed to the poor and vulnerable citizens across the 13 local government areas of the state.(NAN)(